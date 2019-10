BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin woman has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to bring a second hippo to the Capital of Texas Zoo, to join the zoo’s Tank the Hippo.

According to organizer Bridgette Joseph, “although Tank gets plenty of love from the owner of the zoo and all the amazing staff, he could really use the companionship of another hippo.”

The fundraiser has raised $300 of its $5,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

