One dead after fire in construction trailer.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman that died in a February fire at a construction trailer in central Austin has been identified by the Austin Police Department.

Authorities found Sky Ann Taylor, 34, dead inside a trailer located at 4901 Airport Boulevard on Feb. 1, APD reports. The trailer is located on the property of Greenlawn Landscaping.

APD is working with the Austin Fire Department and the Travis County Medical Examiner as the investigation continues.