AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman, accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson at an east Austin home in May, appeared in court Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing.

Police said Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, shot Wilson in May and left the country shortly after the incident. Authorities spent 43 days searching for the woman they believed was connected to the deadly shooting.

The hearing Wednesday was procedural and focused on the arrest warrant originally filed by Richard Spitler, the lead homicide detective on Wilson’s murder case.

Armstrong’s defense team filed a Frank’s Motion – a legal proceeding when a court is asked to determine whether a police officer or detective lied in pursuing a search warrant.

They alleged that Spilter had reckless disregard for the truth when filing the arrest warrant that allowed police to arrest Armstrong, and that he intentionally left out crucial information in the document.

“Just be crystal clear, everything in that affidavit is true?” Rick Cofer, one of Armstrong’s defense attorneys, asked while questioning Spilter.

“Yes sir,” Spitler replied.

For example, in the warrant, Spitler wrote that Wilson and Colin Strickland, the cyclist Armstrong was living with at the time, were in a romantic relationship. Cofer spent several minutes questioning Spitler on whether “relationship” was an accurate term to describe what was going on between Strickland and Wilson.

Cofer also alleged Spitler filed dates and times incorrectly, relied too much on information from anonymous callers, and that he didn’t corroborate reports from other APD staff working on the case.

When State Attorneys cross-examined Spilter, they said that he was working off of the information he had available and wrote the affidavit with care. Any errors Spitler made were not severe enough to qualify as reckless disregard for the truth, the attorneys argued.

Also questioned was Katy Conner, an APD homicide detective, who was the first APD officer to interview Armstrong about Wilson.

APD arrested Armstrong because they already had a warrant from a previous incident. One where she allegedly did not pay for a Botox session and was charged with theft of service, a class B misdemeanor.

Armstrong was arrested and brought into the APD station for that charge, but Conner questioned Armstrong on her connection to Wilson and not about the theft of service charge.

Just as Conner began to talk with Armstrong, an APD officer informed her that the birth date on the warrant was incorrect and that Armstrong was no longer under arrest.

Conner told Armstrong that she was allowed to leave, but continued to ask questions about her relationship with Wilson and Strickland. This lasted for about ten minutes. A video was played at the hearing.

Armstrong’s defense argued that Conner detained Armstrong and didn’t allow Armstrong to leave after the warrant didn’t hold. State attorneys conversely asserted that Conner was within her right as a detective to ask about Armstrong’s connection to Wilson. Also, that Conner informed Armstrong she was free to leave five times.

The State Attorney showed a video of the interview where Strickland was in the fetal position in the corner at one point when APD was questioning him about Wilson.

“Collin Strictland was a ball on a floor… He was told that he was the last man seen alive with (Wilson),” one of the State’s attorneys said.

Conversely, he said, Armstrong had just been informed that a woman from their community had been murdered.

“And she was as cool as the other side of the pillow,” he said.

