Austin woman arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman in her car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department arrested a woman last Tuesday, April 16 on the charge of robbery by assault in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive.

The suspect, Bridgette Roberson, 57, allegedly entered a victim’s vehicle without permission, according to court documents.

The victim reported to authorities that she was assaulted by Roberson in her car. She said the Roberson forcefully grabbed her left arm with one hand while attempting to take money from the dashboard with the other.

According to an affidavit, Roberson was unsuccessful in taking the money because the victim screamed for help.

Initially, when interrogated by officers Roberson denied approaching the victim’s vehicle. Later, she did admit to going up to the vehicle window, but only to greet the victim and her child.

Roberson will be charged with Robbery by Assault.