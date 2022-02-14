Austin woman accused of murder arrested in Africa

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman accused of killing her mother in 2021 at a home in Menchaca was arrested in Tanzania, federal law enforcement officers said Monday.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, took Kathleen Wylumva Ngongoseke, 27, into custody after Tanzanian officials arrested her on immigration violations in December. Federal authorities went to Dar es Salaam, the capital of Tanzania, and took custody of her Feb. 7. She was flown back stateside through the JFK International Airport in New York and is in a local jail awaiting extradition back to Texas, the U.S. Marshals said.

Travis County deputies investigate a woman’s death as a homicide on Buffalo Ridge Drive in Manchaca on Dec. 9, 2021. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

She faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Catherine Ngongoseke. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were performing a welfare check Dec. 9 after neighbors noticed packages piling up in front of the home on Buffalo Ridge Drive.

When deputies entered the home, they found Catherine with “multiple stab wounds” and wrapped up in a blanket. About three days later, TCSO confirmed Kathleen had fled the country.

A homicide warrant was issued for Kathleen on Dec. 15, 2021, and the U.S. Marshal’s Office asked for the help of its International Operations division to figure out where she went.

Kathleen is being held on $500,000 bail, the U.S. Marshals said.