Austin will host 2 town hall meetings focusing on Veterans Need Assessment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin is hosting town hall meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss how to improve veteran services and resources.

The Austin community is encouraged to voice their concerns and thoughts of what Austin should do to help its veterans during two Veterans Need Assessment meetings

Thus far, the city has made a handful of efforts to improve veteran services, but will explore other possibilities to enhance programs that may be included in a future City of Austin Veteran Resource Center.

A veteran in Austin committed suicide in the city’s Veterans Affairs Clinic this past April, which brought the issue of veterans and mental health into local discussion.

Last year, the city considered hiring former peace officers and military veterans to assist with school safety. By having former security experience, this gave unemployed veterans the opportunity to work.

Also, dozens of disabled veterans around Austin also received home makeovers last year thanks to Meals on Wheels and the Home Depot Foundation.

Currently, the local services offered include the Austin VA clinic, which aids the health care needs of veterans. Additionally, the City of Austin Veterans Services Office helps city employees in the National Guard and Reserve, including their families.

The first town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Zilker Botanical Garden. The second meeting will be held on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Northwest Recreation Center.