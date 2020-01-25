Austin Water says previously reported ‘soapy water’ is now safe for all uses

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city says 300 homes in south Austin are now safe to use water after its quality was possibly affected by a fire two days ago.

Austin Water officials announced Friday evening that the water is now safe for all uses, including drinking and cooking.

The water quality issue could possibly have been caused by a fire in the area on Wednesday.

Austin Water says the water, which residents reported as appearing “soapy,” was confirmed by tests to be safe. The City of Austin flushed lines and evaluated samples, in addition to delivering bottled water to affected areas.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to call Austin Water dispatch at (512) 972-1000.