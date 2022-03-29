AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water released its final report on what exactly caused the boil water notice Feb. 5-8 in Austin, and it “substantiates” the utility’s initial report.

Director Greg Meszaros wrote a 35-page memo to the Austin City Council detailing the errors the three employees on duty made and how that led to the city’s third water boil notice in the past four years.

Meszaros, who resigned from the job on Feb. 11, is technically still the utility’s director until Robert Goode takes over as interim director in April. In the memo, Meszaros wrote the three employees didn’t act fast enough when they realized there was a problem at the plant and didn’t notify their superiors.

“Investigations of staff actions during the event found that members did not appropriately respond to deteriorating plant conditions despite logs and multiple alarms that communicated the basin was seeding throughout the shift,” the memo said. “Additionally, members failed to reach out to their chain

of command to communicate worsening water quality conditions and seek assistance.”

Meszaros and others will discuss the report at 2 p.m. Thursday with the Austin Water Oversight Committee in a special meeting.

Meszaros said earlier in a presentation that crews were filling a basin with water to begin treatment. Then, a process called “seeding” occurs, where a mixture of water and processed solids is added to the basin. This seeding process is “typically stopped after a few hours,” but it wasn’t in this case.

It continued for most of the night, according to the report, which resulted in the high turbidity.

“To all of my knowledge, our alarms were working during that system, and they were being acknowledged,” Meszaros said. “But the decision-making for that is where things started to break down. They felt like they had it handled.”