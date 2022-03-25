AUSTIN (KXAN) — A recent city memo outlines a proposed plan to either present Austin Water customers with a bill credit for the February boil water notice or instead use funds to increase staffing at the utility’s facilities in hopes of preventing another citywide boil notice.

Resigned AW Director Greg Meszaros sent the memo Tuesday to mayor and council members.

In it, he said the one-time bill credits would range from $10 each for residents to $75 each for multi-family customers — amounting to more than $3.8 million for all customers in the system.

Residential $10

Multi-family CAP (Customer Assistance Program) $10

Multi-family $75

Commercial $50

In lieu of the rebates, Meszaros outlined the other option to add at least 16 staff members to help oversee all water treatment plants in the city, as well as invest in improvements to the utility’s software. This would cost an estimated $3.3 million, according to the memo.

Twelve positions would go toward increasing core staffing, including supervisors and plant technicians. These roles would ensure 24/7 staffing coverage on site and overlap between shifts, according to the memo.

Enhanced Core Staffing

(2) Austin Water Operations and Maintenance Supervisors – providing overlapping

supervision to plant operators from day to night shift.

supervision to plant operators from day to night shift. (5) Austin Water Operations and Maintenance Plant Technicians – establishing enhanced

operator onsite 24/7 coverage.

operator onsite 24/7 coverage. (5) Austin Water Operations and Maintenance Plant Technicians – establishing enhanced

onsite dayshift coverage for maintenance.

Four positions would be designated for support staffing, including a process engineer and trainers.

Enhanced Support Staffing

(1) Austin Water Process Engineer – establishing additional access to onsite engineering

and regulatory support.

and regulatory support. (3) Certification Trainer Seniors – creating and administering plant-specific job aids, on-the-job training, and other resources for operators, co-located at major treatment facilities.

As for updating the utility’s software, the proposal calls for developing electronic employee training materials with detailed process maps/instructions for daily tasks, as well as detailed outlines for “all standard operating processes to the procedural level,” the memo stated.

More staffing and improvements to AW software is the plan the utility recommends leaders choose over bill credits, Meszaros wrote, saying it “will strengthen operational resiliency at our water plants and reduce the risk of future operational upsets”

As far as next steps in the process, the memo said AW will bring these recommendations to the Austin Water Oversight Committee on March 31. After that, AW said it can help develop a request for council action for council members to consider in April.

This all stems from a resolution city council approved earlier this month, which directed the city manager to look into two possible responses to the February citywide boil water notice: a potential one-time rebate to all Austin Water customers or millions in improvements.

Robert Goode was appointed the interim director of Austin Water in the wake of former director Greg Meszaros’ resignation. (City of Austin Photo)

Whichever plan city council and AW leaders choose will likely be rolled out by the new interim director for AW, Robert Goode. The city said he was appointed by City Manager Spencer Cronk and will start in his new role on April 11. He already has 10 years under his belt working with the city, providing leadership and oversight to multiple departments including AW and Public Works.

Meszaros’ resignation came after scrutiny over the February boil notice, which was the city’s third in the past four years. His last day will be April 8, according to the city, but he’ll still be around to help with the transition. He served 15 years with AW.