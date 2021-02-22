Austin Water partially lifts boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water has started to lift its boil water notice. It has done so for downtown Austin, and significant portions of central, east and southeast Austin. These areas include the University of Texas, Dell Seton Medical Center, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Full restoration citywide could come later Monday, according to Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros.

“We expect to have all of Austin with water service by today and boil water notice lifted city-wide shortly after,” Meszaros said.

You can view the interactive map Austin Water created to get a better idea of whether the boil water notice has ended in your neighborhood. Areas shaded green are safe to drink, but if you live in one of the areas shaded orange, you’ll still need to boil your water for now.

Interactive Boil Water Map

Note: The function where you type in your address does not always work, but you can still zoom in to your location.

Austin first announced the citywide boil water notice on Wednesday after its largest water treatment plant temporarily lost electricity during the winter storm power outages. Water demand also rose 250% due to thousands of water pipes that burst during the storm, including large water main breaks like the one that shut down seven blocks of Lavaca Street downtown.

Water distribution continues Monday

As Austin Water attempts to return full water service to all of Austin, water distribution events will continue Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mon. 2/22 – Water distribution from 9am-5pm or until supplies run out, limit 1 case/pickup. Please reserve for those who can’t buy or boil.



📍 ACC Pinnacle Campus

📍 Nelson Field

📍 Onion Creek Soccer Complex

📍 Roy G. Guerrero Park



As you can see in the city’s tweet, there will be water distribution at 10 locations Monday spread out across the city:

More testing required for wholesale Austin Water customers

Austin Water says its wholesale customers are doing more regulatory work with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. That’s necessary before Austin Water lifts the boil water notice for those customers, which include:

Creedmoor Maha WSC

Nighthawk WSC

Travis County WCID #10

Those customers should contact their provider directly for updates, Austin Water says.