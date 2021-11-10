Austin Water installing ‘smart’ meters they say can save you money

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water is in the process of rolling out the My ATX Water Program. The program officially launched earlier this year and it will replace 250,000 meters over the next four years. Since launching in late spring, the department has replaced about 17,000 meters.

The new “smart” meters could help save families money. That’s because the new technology will provide up-to-date water usage metrics, leak alerts and more. Austin Water first started testing the devices in two west Austin neighborhoods five years ago after homeowners complained about high water bills.

“Really the ability for those notifications to allow customers to know nearly immediately that they potentially have a leak on their side of the property,” Randi Jenkins, the department’s assistant director of customer experience said. “Anything from a minor toilet leaks up to a burst leak in their home or even in the backyard.”

The $90 million project will modernize the water metering system going from analog water meters to a digital, wireless system that officials say will help keep people connected.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the department will host a virtual meeting to answer any community questions. There is also an interactive map where neighbors can check their address to see when Austin Water will install the new meter in their neighborhood.