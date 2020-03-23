Live Now
The latest on stay-at-home orders in Texas

Austin Water holding virtual meetings with clients to keep social distancing

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Water logo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is closing its water buildings to non-essential services to protect its critical facilities and personnel during the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.

All Austin Water buildings will be secured starting Monday. The utility company says it made virtual and electronic modifications to service for anyone that needs to do business with Austin Water.

The Austin Water website allows customers the opportunity to request service extensions, residential plan review, commercial plan review, commercial site plumbing reviews, as-built records requests and tap permits.

Most of those reviews and requests can be conducted electronically using existing email, phone and video conferencing alternatives, according to Austin Water. Staff will also coordinate virtual or online meetings when necessary.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss