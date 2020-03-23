Austin Water holding virtual meetings with clients to keep social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin is closing its water buildings to non-essential services to protect its critical facilities and personnel during the coronavirus outbreak in Texas.

All Austin Water buildings will be secured starting Monday. The utility company says it made virtual and electronic modifications to service for anyone that needs to do business with Austin Water.

The Austin Water website allows customers the opportunity to request service extensions, residential plan review, commercial plan review, commercial site plumbing reviews, as-built records requests and tap permits.

Most of those reviews and requests can be conducted electronically using existing email, phone and video conferencing alternatives, according to Austin Water. Staff will also coordinate virtual or online meetings when necessary.