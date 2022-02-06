Austin Water estimates boil notice will end in ‘a few days’ — what needs to happen first

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Austin officials announced a citywide boil water notice Saturday night, Austin Water representatives estimate the notice will be in effect for “a few days.” The Ullrich Water Treatment Plant was taken offline due to an “internal treatment process issue” that led to high turbidity, or cloudiness, in water.

What needs to happen first to lift the notice?

Ullrich Water Treatment Plant comes back online — officials acknowledged in a tweet Sunday morning the plant is back online Ullrich is operating under normal plant treatment levels Austin Water begins water sampling at the treatment plant Water sampling results reveal “no water quality issues” The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality authorizes Austin Water to lift boil notice

Four water distribution sites are available for service on Sunday, with the two hosted by Austin Water open 24 hours. Residents visiting the Austin Water locations will need to bring their own containers for the water, officials said.

Travis County Expo Center: 7311 Decker Lane

Austin Water Glen Bell Service Center: 3907 South Industrial Drive

Austin Water North Service Center: 901 W Koenig Lane

Kelly Reeves Athletic Stadium: 10211 West Parmer Lane

The city of Austin will open four water distribution sites on Sunday for residents in need of bottled water or refills. (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

The distribution sites at the Expo Center and Kelly Reeves don’t require visitors bring their own containers, but they do have limited hours. The Expo Center will operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and the stadium will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

During a boil water notice, residents are asked to boil all water used for consumption, such as drinking, eating or brushing your teeth. The boil water notice also extends to consumption uses for any pets.

Under a boil notice, residents are asked to bring the water to a “rolling boil” for a minimum of two minutes before letting it cool; after which, it’s safe to consume. Tap water can be used to wash hands and bathe in, but residents are cautioned to avoid getting any in their mouths.

The CDC said it is generally safe to use laundry machines and wash clothes as normal. When it comes to your dishwasher, that too is generally safe as long as your final rinse temperatures reaches at least 150 degrees Fahrenheit, per the CDC.

Austin Water has outlined a full FAQ on its website for any additional questions related to the notice.