Austin Water: Employee error led to boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said in a news conference Sunday evening that the issue at the Ulrich Plant stems from a mistake made by operational staff.

“It’s incredibly disappointing,” he said to a group of reporters.

“It’s becoming clear that this was errors from our operating staff,” he added. “Oversights in how they attended the process of treating water.”

Meszaros, along with City Manager Spencer Cronk, verbally recognized the burden this places on residents and said they were adamant about fixing this as soon as possible and preventing this from happening in the future.

We asked if the employees who made the error would be terminated.

“We’ll be working through all of that and all actions are on the table,” Meszaros said. “We’ll be investigating this more and documenting and taking whatever steps that we need to take.”

During the news conference, which you can watch in full below, city officials said the goal is to have the error remedied at the plant by Tuesday night.

“This has been an incredibly frustrating experience for all of us. We know that you have already been suffering through this winter storm,” said Cronk.

District 8 City Councilmember Paige Ellis has called a special City Council Meeting this week to address this.

“It’s really important for the city council to have an open/transparent dialogue. We need to understand why that happened and what’s being done to prevent this in the future,” she said.

The City will continue to distribute bottled water and ask residents to cut back on water use if they can.