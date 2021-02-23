Boil water notice lifted for all Austin Water customers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The citywide boil water notice has been lifted for all Austin Water customers.

Austin Water announced Tuesday morning that the notice, in place since Wednesday, Feb. 17, was over after testing by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed tap water met all regulatory standards and is safe for drinking, cooking and making ice.

Austin Water has lifted the boil water notice for all customers. Customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and, making ice. #AustinWater #ThankYouAustin pic.twitter.com/B6VB2FufNp — Austin Water (@AustinWater) February 23, 2021

Some people in Austin area went a week without drinkable water.

Austin Water partially lifted its boil water notice on Monday, ending a nearly five-day-old citywide boil water notice.

Austin first announced the citywide boil water notice on Wednesday after its largest water treatment plant temporarily lost electricity during the winter storm power outages. Water demand also rose 250% due to thousands of water pipes that burst during the storm, including large water main breaks like the one that shut down seven blocks of Lavaca Street downtown.