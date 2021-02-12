Austin Water crews work to repair wastewater overflow caused by power outage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water crews are working to repair a domestic wastewater overflow at the Texas Plume Lift Station on Spicewood Springs Friday night that was caused by a power outage.

It said the overflow started early Friday morning.

Operation staff is working alongside contractors to stop and contain the spill as well as repair the lift station, the water company said. The spill is about 100,000 gallons.

This spill has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply, Austin Water said. Officials with the Texas Commission of Environment Quality have been notified.

People using private drinking water supply wells within a half-mile radius of the overflow site or within the area should only use water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for personal use. This includes cooking and tooth brushing.

Austin Water said people with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected if necessary before stopping distilling or boiling processes. People who buy water from another public water supply may contact the distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

Austin Water also said the public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If you do come into contact with waste material, soil or water affected by the spill, Austin Water advises you to bathe and wash clothes as thoroughly as possible.