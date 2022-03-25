AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 100,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into a tributary of a southeast Austin creek Friday afternoon due to a leaking wastewater main, according to Austin Water (AW). People with private wells in the area should boil their water.

The utility said the wastewater overflow is near 2704 Catalina Drive, which is close to Linder Elementary and Mabel Davis District Park. The area is in the collection system of the South Austin Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The spill, which goes into a Country Club Creek tributary, was found around 3 p.m., AW said. It was stopped by using a bypass about 30 minutes later. Crews are making repairs, and cleanup is underway.

AW said this doesn’t affect the city’s drinking water, but people using private drinking water supply wells within a half mile of the overflow site should only use water that has been distilled or boiled. AW also recommends those with private water wells should also have their water tested and disinfected.

Those who get water from another public water supply should reach out to their distributor to find out whether the water is safe.

Lastly, the public should avoid contact with waste material, soil or water in the area affected by the overflow. If you come into contact with any of these things, AW said to bathe and wash your clothes thoroughly right away.

The utility said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was alerted to the situation.