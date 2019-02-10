Austin Water conducts targeted flushing to remove smelly water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy Austin Water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water is performing targeted flushings Sunday in areas still affected by the smelly and unusual tasting water.

In a Facebook post, Austin Water mapped out the areas undergoing the flushing. Austin Water says the flushings will be ongoing as they continue to see improvements in the quality of the water.

It was discovered earlier this week that the foul smell and taste in the water was caused by dead Zebra mussels.

Austin Water is urging anyone still experiencing smelly water to contact 3-1-1 and provide them with your location. You can find the full map of flushings here.