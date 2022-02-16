Austin Water conducts flushing after complaints of smelly water

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water crews are flushing parts of its system after customer complaints about the tap water smelling and tasting off.

Austin Water said the issue is currently affecting the South Congress area. One viewer in south Austin reported to KXAN the tap water tasted “like pond water.”

Austin Water has received customer calls and is aware of taste and odor issues affecting the South Congress area. Crews are conducting flushing to mitigate the issue. Austin Water spokesperson

In addition to the complaints Austin Water said it’s receiving, Austin 311 told KXAN it got two reports about the water odor submitted on Wednesday. Austin 311 said it sent those two complaints to Austin Water for the utility to resolve.

File photo of Austin Water crews flushing a hydrant from a previous event, not from Feb. 16, 2022. (Courtesy: Austin Water)

This comes after a three-day citywide boil water notice was issued earlier this month. Former Director Greg Meszaros said the notice was caused by a mistake made by staff. On Thursday, city council is expected to decide whether to move forward with an external audit of the water utility to figure out what went wrong and how it can be prevented.

In February 2019, there was a similar issue with water odor in the downtown and south Austin areas. That time, Austin Water said it was due to zebra mussels being in a raw water pipeline at the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

The resolution city council is set to discuss Thursday said, “Austin Water has experienced five significant negative water quality events and water supply service interruptions in fewer than five years.”

Austin Water said if you’re experiencing an unpleasant taste or odor in your water, you can call Austin Water Dispatch at (512) 972-1000.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.