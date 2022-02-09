Austin wastewater rates won’t be increased because of boil water notice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water won’t increase wastewater rates because of the boil water notice, the water service told KXAN in a statement.

AW explained the 2018 and 2021 boil water notices didn’t increase water or wastewater rates, and the utility’s retail water and wastewater rates haven’t changed since its 2018 rate reduction.

“… we are not expecting any impact to current rates nor are we expecting a rate increase as part of next year’s budget,” AW said in its statement.

AW said customer wastewater bills are determined by customers’ average water use during the winter wastewater averaging period. The water service explained most customers will see slightly lower water demand if they move from using tap water for drinking/cooking to bottled water, but lower demand during the boil water notice isn’t expected to make a huge impact on customer wastewater averages.

KXAN previously explained your wastewater rate is determined not by how much water goes down your drain, but by the water that actually comes out of your faucet.

AW determines your wastewater rate by averaging your clean water usage at the meter over a three-month period. These three months differ from home to home, but they all occur between November and March, when people typically use less water.