AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin wants your thoughts on how it should spend federal dollars to help the homeless.

City officials said it is eligible to get up to $11.4 million of HOME-American Rescue Plan funds.

The American Rescue Plan set aside $5 billion to assist homeless, those at risk of homelessness and others experiencing housing insecurity.

According to a city release, the money can be spent on various projects with the goal of reducing homelessness and increasing housing stability.

The following activities are eligible for funding by HOME-ARP:

Supportive services

Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters (i.e. motel rooms)

Tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA)

Development of affordable rental housing

Nonprofit operating expenses

Nonprofit capacity building

The City of Austin plans to spend 70% of the money on acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters.

9% would go to developing affordable rental housing. 6% would go to supportive services. And planning and administration would get the remaining 15%.

To get the money, the city must submit a plan to use the money to the Housing and Urban Development department.

You can speak about the allocation plan draft from May 3 through June 10.

The Community Development Commission holds a public hearing on May 10.

Austin City Council will hold a public hearing on June 9.