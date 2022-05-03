AUSTIN (KXAN) – The City of Austin wants your thoughts on how it should spend federal dollars to help the homeless.
City officials said it is eligible to get up to $11.4 million of HOME-American Rescue Plan funds.
The American Rescue Plan set aside $5 billion to assist homeless, those at risk of homelessness and others experiencing housing insecurity.
According to a city release, the money can be spent on various projects with the goal of reducing homelessness and increasing housing stability.
The following activities are eligible for funding by HOME-ARP:
- Supportive services
- Acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters (i.e. motel rooms)
- Tenant-based rental assistance (TBRA)
- Development of affordable rental housing
- Nonprofit operating expenses
- Nonprofit capacity building
The City of Austin plans to spend 70% of the money on acquisition and development of non-congregate shelters.
9% would go to developing affordable rental housing. 6% would go to supportive services. And planning and administration would get the remaining 15%.
To get the money, the city must submit a plan to use the money to the Housing and Urban Development department.
You can speak about the allocation plan draft from May 3 through June 10.
The Community Development Commission holds a public hearing on May 10.
Austin City Council will hold a public hearing on June 9.