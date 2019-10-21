Austin voters: what you need to know about the local propositions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, early voting begins in Texas for the November 5 election, allowing Texans to cast their vote on things like statewide constitutional amendments, special elections, and elections for local entities like city councils and school boards.

Voters in the city of Austin will have three different local propositions to decide on: City of Austin’s Proposition A, City of Austin’s Proposition B, and Travis County Proposition B.

League of Women Voters of the Austin Area, an all-volunteer and nonpartisan organization, tells KXAN that during their outreach they have come across many people who have been confused by these propositions.

LWV Austin Area advocacy director Jessica Foreman found that for the two Austin propositions, people were confused with the issues surrounding the measures and that with the Travis County proposition, the proposition was worded in a complex way.

“Overly complicated or confusing ballot language is a form of voter suppression,” said Joyce Le Bombard, LMV Austin Area president in a statement. “If voters cannot understand ballot measures, then they are less likely to vote on them, or they may vote in a way that was unintentional. Writing ballot measures in simple, plain language in the active voice will help voters to understand important propositions. More importantly, writing ballot measures that state what a provision means, will actually do, and who will have the responsibility to act on it, is necessary to help voters make the informed choice that was envisioned by our constitution and is necessary for the rule of law protections that all Texans enjoy.”

In an effort to help demystify these propositions, here is KXAN’s breakdown of what each of these propositions will do and who supports them:

Travis County Proposition A

In Travis County’s Proposition A, voters will weigh in on whether to allow the county to start collecting a 2% slice of the hotel occupancy tax from hotels within Travis County, but outside the city of Austin for the purposes of expanding and and renovating the Travis County Exposition Center (known as the Expo Center) located near Decker Lake and next to Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park.

When someone stays in a hotel, a percentage of what they pay goes toward what’s called hotel occupancy taxes. The revenues from these taxes are used to draw in more travelers to visit.

Proposition A would not impose a tax on county taxpayers, rather the tax would be part of the increase in the price of hotel rooms as paid by hotel guests. Passing this proposition would increase the total hotel occupancy tax rate (the combination of all state and local hotel taxes) for all hotels in Travis County to the state maximum of 17% the price of a hotel room.

If the proposition passes, it would impose a new Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) on the price of hotel rooms within the county at a rate of up to 2% the price of that room. The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan organization, explains in their Austin-area voters’ guide that the 2% amount the county is asking for would only apply to hotels within Travis County but outside the city of Austin.

LWV added that when the City of Austin’s bonds for the Austin Convention Center are paid off, the county may be able to charge and receive Hotel Occupancy Taxes from hotels within the city of Austin too.

At a vote in August, Austin’s City Council passed an emergency ordinance to increase the local portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax from 7 % to 9% of the price of a hotel room in Austin. The city did so as part of its ongoing efforts to expand Austin’s convention center. That vote in August brought the total Hotel Occupancy tax on rooms in the city of Austin up to 17% — which is the maximum allowed by the state. That 17% is made up of the local tax (which is now 9% in the city of Austin), the tax which the state of Texas collects which is 6%, plus a 2% venue tax voters approved back in 1998.

The city of Austin has previously used the entirety of the local portion of the hotel taxes generated from hotel rooms in the city of Austin. But for the first time, Travis County — who cites increased growth in the county and the desire to renovate the Expo Center — is interested in accessing the two percent slice of the local hotel tax dollars generated from hotel rooms in the city. Travis County is eligible to access this amount under the state tax code.

A Travis County spokesperson clarified that voter approval of the county’s Proposition A would allow the county to immediately collect a 2% slice of the HOT dollars from hotel rooms in the county and, in the long run, would allow the county to also potentially access a 2% slice of the HOT dollars generated from hotel rooms in the city. However, for Travis County to access the dollars from hotel rooms in the city, the city of Austin will need to pay off its bonds for the Austin Convention Center. Austin Mayor Steve Alder has told KXAN that he believes it is possible that the county will be able to use these dollars once the city pays off its previous bonds. It is unclear presently how long it will take the city of Austin to pay down its convention center bonds, but Travis County has wanted the city to commit to doing so by 2021.

Supporters of Travis County Proposition A

Rodeo Austin, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, NAACP Austin President Nelson Linder, former Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair, singer-songwriter Kevin Fowler, former MLB player and executive Nolan Ryan, Austin Environmental Democrats, and the Travis County Republican Party have all expressed support for this proposition.

“Rodeo Austin supports Travis County Prop A because it will allow a new use of an existing hotel occupancy tax, paid for by out of town visitors, to renovate the Expo Center – creating jobs and allowing Rodeo Austin to fund more scholarships for kids in our community,” said Rodeo Austin CEO Rob Golding in a statement Sunday to KXAN.

City of Austin Proposition A

If the City of Austin’s Proposition A is passed, it would require the city of Austin to get approved from nine of the eleven Austin city council members as well as a majority of voters for any sale, lease, transfer, or permitting of City of Austin owned land for any sports or entertainment facilities. This would apply to any existing or future sports or entertainment facilities on city-owned land. Proposition A would also require these impacted sports and entertainment facilities to pay property taxes, explained the League of Women voters in their voter guide.

The City of Austin’s Proposition A was brought about by a petition effort, initially driven by opposition to the city’s deal with Austin FC for a Major League Soccer stadium at McKalla Place. The PAC Indy Austin started the petition efforts with support and funding from donors including Circuit of the Americas chairman Bobby Epstein, who recently constructed a United Soccer League stadium at COTA and was a known opponent of the MLS stadium deal.

In November 2018, Epstein decided he didn’t want to be affiliated with Indy Austin and created his own PAC, Fair Play Austin, which continued gathering signatures for the same petition. Ultimately, these groups gathered enough signatures to put Proposition A on the City of Austin’s ballot.

However, while Fair Play initially supported the effort to challenge the Austin FC deal, Fair Play Austin PAC sent out a statement on Aug. 19 explaining that Prop. A had “drifted from its original intent” and in its current condition would “do more harm than good.” The PAC said it would not undertake any effort to support the proposition. In late September of 2019, Fair Play filed with the City of Austin to dissolve

Supporters of City of Austin Proposition A

The Travis County Republican Party also supports the city of Austin’s Proposition A.

Francoise Luca, with community group Friends of McKalla Place, said her organization still supports Proposition A.

“I am supporting Proposition A because I believe that taxpayers should have a right to vote on how public lands are used, and especially when large taxpayer-funded subsidies are part of the package,” she said.

Luca added that she still has hope that Proposition A could challenge the McKalla Place stadium deal and Austin FC. In a statement to KXAN on Aug. 27, Two Oaks Ventures, which owns Austin FC, said that the development of a soccer park and stadium at McKalla Place would not be affected by Proposition A.

Opponents of City of Austin Proposition A

A political action committee called PACE PAC has been formed to oppose the City of Austin’s Proposition A. PACE said that organizations who oppose the city’s Proposition A include: the Long Center, Zach Scott Theater, Umlauf Sculpture Garden, Music Venue Alliance, Music Moves Austin, Black Fret, Austin Parks Foundation, All ATX, the ABC Kite Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, the North Austin Soccer Alliance, the Austin Food and Wine Festival, SXSW, the Austin Trail of Lights, the Trail Foundation, the YMCA of Austin, and the Travis County Democratic Party.

PACE said that elected officials who oppose the city’s Proposition A include: Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Delia Garza, Austin Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, Austin Council Member Sabino ‘Pio’ Renteria, Austin Council Member Greg Casar, Austin Council Member Ann Kitchen, Austin Council Member Jimmy Flannigan, Austin Council Member Paige Ellis, Austin Council Member Kathie Tovo, Austin Council Member Alison Alter, State Representative Sheryl Cole, State Representative Gina Hinojosa, State Representative Vikki Goodwin, County Commissioner Jeff Travillion, Austin Independent School District Board President Geronimo Rodriguez, AISD Trustee Cindy Anderson, AISD Trustee Arati Singh, AISD Trustee Amber Elenz, and AISD Trustee Yasmin Wagner.

Local sports organizations have expressed concerns that this proposition would impose taxes on youth sports organizations.

“The people who wrote and created this ordinance may not have intended for it to have devastating consequences to youth sports, arts, and cultural events but it does,” said Mark Littlefield, an organizer for PACE PAC who also works as a political consultant and serves as chair of the board for Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition.

“If [the city’s] Proposition A passes, these youth sports and cultural events that use city land would have to start paying a fee to the city of Austin in the hundreds of thousands — and in some cases millions– of dollars annually,” he said.

Leaders at the Long Center have said that if Proposition A passes, they would be required to start paying the City of Austin fees of over $2.5 million a year.

City of Austin Proposition B

If approved, the city of Austin’s Proposition B would require the city to get voter approval for any new improvements or expansions of the Austin Convention Center which cost more than $20 million. Proposition B would also limit the City of Austin’s spending for expanding and operating the Austin Convention Center to 34% of the total dollars generated by Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue. The proposition would require that 36% of the HOT revenue dollars be used for supporting and enhancing Austin’s Cultural Tourism Industry.

The city of Austin currently allocates 15% of its total HOT revenue to cultural arts and another 15% to historic preservation — which is the maximum that can be allocated from HOT revenue under the state tax code. If Proposition B were to pass, these allocations for arts and historic preservation would stay the same.

Proposition B opposes the steps Austin City Council has taken toward expanding the city’s convention center. The city of Austin has moved in this direction with the aim of unlocking more Hotel Occupancy Tax dollars which can be used under the state tax code for things like arts and historic preservation funding.

On May 24, Council voted unanimously to approve the Pam District Master Plan, an act that included beginning the process of expanding the Austin Convention Center. On Aug. 8, Council passed an emergency ordinance for a capital improvement plan for the convention center, which enabled the city under state tax code to also increase the local portion of the Hotel Occupancy Tax from 7% to 9%. On Sept. 19, Austin City Council unanimously approved an ordinance that would allocate new Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) dollars towards live music in the city by using money from the increase in the local HOT rate.

Initial estimates based on a study by UT Austin pegged the city’s proposed convention center expansion as costing $1.2 billion, however, the city has told KXAN that it’s too early on in the city’s analysis to speculate about what the estimated cost of expansion would be.

The Political Action Committee Unconventional Austin was successfully able to gather enough petition signatures to bring an ordinance to the ballot in November — Proposition B — which challenges convention center expansion.

Supporters for City of Austin’s Proposition B

Unconventional Austin says their supporters include: Waterloo Records and owner John Kunz, Austin Independent Business Alliance, NAACP’s Austin Chapter, Save Our Springs Alliance, Planet K, the Bumper Sticker Shop, Cosmic Coffee, former Texas State Senator Gonzalo Barrientos, attorney and former Travis County Judge Bill Aleshire, former District 1 Austin City Council Member Ora Houston, attorney and executive director of Save Our Springs Alliance Bill Bunch, Austin Tourism Commissioner John Riedie, Austin Tourism Commissioner Brian Rodgers, Austin NAACP President

Nelson Linder, UTSA Urban Policy Professor Heywood Sanders, musician

Kevin Russell, musician Bill Oliver, musician John Inmon, executive director of the Austin Independent Business Alliance Rebecca Melancon, Travis County Democratic Party precinct chair Steve Speir, the Travis County Republican Party, and Austin Community College’s director of the Center for Public Policy and Political Studies, Peck Young.

Fred Lewis, an attorney and supporter of Unconventional Austin, said, “Prop B gives voters a vote on the convention center expansion and it puts the convention center on a budget.”

Lewis also helped lead the charge against CodeNext (the city’s previous attempt to overhaul the land development code) and he helped to write the petition that became Austin’s Proposition J (which ultimately did not pass in November 2018).

“Prop B limits the amount that can be spent on a convention center and frees up money to be spent on tourism promotion and music and other things that really benefit tourism in Austin and benefit the residents,” Lewis said.

Opponents to Proposition B have suggested that it would harm funds the city has already approved and vetted. These opponents also question whether the HOT dollar allocations Unconventional is calling for would be legal under the Texas Tax Code.

To those claims from opponents, Lewis responds, “they don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“They’re just plain wrong period, I’m a lawyer and I don’t say that lightly,” he added.

Opponents of the City of Austin’s Proposition B

A political action committee called PHAM PAC was formed to oppose Proposition B in the summer of 2018.

PHAM PAC says their supporters include: ACL Live, Antone’s, Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Austin Music Movement, Central Texas Building Trades Council, the Continental Club, ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition), Empire Control Room & Garage, EQ Austin, Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, Greater Austin Black Chamber of Commerce, Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Laborers International Union Local 1095, the Long Center, Mohawk, Music Venue Alliance, Red River Cultural District, Save Palm School Coalition, Saxon Pub, Southwest Laborers’ District Council, Stubb’s, SXSW, UMLAUF Sculpture Garden, and the White Horse.

Jim Wick, an organizer for PHAM PAC who has previously worked as Mayor Steve Alder’s campaign manager, said that Proposition B would, “jeopardize funding for music — $3 million per year for commercial music, $4 million a year homeless services, $3 million for historic preservation, and handcuff the city’s ability to acquire and preserve the Palm School.”

Wick said that hundreds of local organizations are dependent on this funding.

He describes Proposition B as “a risky proposition” with “very dubious legal interpretation” and that PHAM PAC does not believe that the actions Proposition B is calling for would actually be viable under state law. Unconventional Austin does not agree with Wick’s assertions.

“I think the biggest takeaway here is [Proposition B] will limit our ability to attract and host conventions which are a tremendous boon to Austin’s tourism economy,” Wick said, expressing worry that if funding is diverted away from the convention center that the city will not be able to maintain the Austin Convention Center to the standards that are necessary to keep drawing in more business.

How to vote in the November elections

If you are a Travis County voter, you can view wait times and polling locations for the November election here.

In Texas, you must also have one of the seven approved forms of photo ID with you when you head to the polls. Those forms of ID include a Texas driver license, a Texas election certificate, a Texas personal identification card, a Texas Handgun license, a US Military Identification Card containing a photograph of you, a US Citizenship certififcate containing a photograph of you, and a United States passport. If you do not have one of these forms of ID you can fill out a Reasonable Impediment form to see if you still qualify to vote.

Texans voting by mail must ensure their ballot is received by the early voting clerk in their county by Friday, October 25.