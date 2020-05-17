Austin veterinary clinic hosts drive-through pop-up food shop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A local veterinary clinic hosted a drive-through pop-up food shop for people and their dogs Saturday.

Even KXAN’s own Kaxan stopped by for a cupcake!

North Austin’s Veterinary Surgical Solutions sold food while also helping four local restaurants and four Austin dog and cat rescue groups through donations.

Rescue groups have continued to take in injured dogs and cats that require surgery over the past eight weeks, despite experiencing their own decline in revenue with the loss of adoption fees and a tougher environment for donations.