Austin veterinary clinic adapts during COVID-19 to help businesses, animal rescue groups

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It wasn’t your ordinary picnic with cupcakes for dogs that made our very own Kaxan quite happy.

Adapting to the times, north Austin’s Veterinary Surgical Solutions hosted a drive-through pop-up food shop for people and their lovable pups on Saturday.

The proceeds from the benefit helped four local restaurants dealing with lost business and four Austin dog and cat rescue groups also received valuable donations.

The veterinary office, which specializes in surgery, partnered with Otherside Deli, Baby Greens, Pink Avocado Catering and Sprinkles Austin to provide the popular menu items. 

The rescue groups that benefited included Austin Dog Rescue, Austin Bulldog Rescue, Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin/San Antonio and Street Cat Rescue-Austin Texas.

These groups have continued to take in injured dogs and cats requiring surgery over the past eight weeks — even though they are experiencing their own decline in revenue with the loss of adoption fees and a tougher environment for donations.

  • Veterinary Surgical Solutions hosted a drive-through pop-up food shop for people and their lovable pups (Jim Spencer/KXAN)
  • Veterinary Surgical Solutions held a benefit for local businesses and restaurants (Jim Spencer/KXAN)
  • Veterinary Surgical Solutions hosted a drive-through pop-up food shop for people and their lovable pups (Jim Spencer/KXAN)
  • The rescue groups that benefited included Austin Dog Rescue, Austin Bulldog Rescue, Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin/San Antonio and Street Cat Rescue-Austin Texas. (Jim Spencer/KXAN)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

