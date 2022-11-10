AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s 2022 67th annual Veterans Day parade has been canceled due to a threat of severe weather.

The parade was scheduled to happen downtown on Friday – Veterans Day – starting at 9 a.m. The city sent a notice Thursday afternoon that the parade is canceled but said there would be another update if it’s rescheduled.

A sharp cold front is expected to blow through the Austin area Friday, and with it comes a threat of severe weather, a 20-30 degree temperature drop, and winds possibly up to 30 mph. A large western storm will also interact with the cold front to produce widespread rain and thunderstorms Friday morning and afternoon.

The parade was set to start at 9 a.m. and roll from South Congress Avenue Bridge to the Texas State Capitol Building. The theme was Veteran Mental Health. It would have featured more than 100 entrants and a ceremony honoring veterans.