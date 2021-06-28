Austin venues still waiting for federal relief 6 months after Save Our Stages Act passes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data from the Small Business Administration indicates that only a fraction of the more than $16 billion set aside for The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program has actually made it to those businesses.

The latest report from SBA on June 21 shows that only about 7% of the money requested from businesses has been awarded so far.

An updated report is expected later Monday.

Ryan Garrett, General Manager of Stubb’s, says debt is mounting as they wait for their grant — which they applied for in April.

“It would be a misconception to say venues are back. You can’t erase almost 18 months of closure with a handful of shows in recent weeks,” Garrett said.

Garrett says they’re allowing full capacity crowds at their shows, but scheduling those shows takes time and they are not yet back to full staffing.

KXAN reached out to the SBA. A spokesperson says their team is working “around the clock to process, approve and disburse funds as quickly as possible to get the nation’s venues back on track.”

They attribute a large part of the delays to “statutory requirements” created during the last administration.

“The applications require extensive scrutiny,” wrote SBA spokesperson June Teasly, who explained that some applicants have included up to 100 documents for review.

Teasly said the SBA is increasing staff, but doesn’t have exact numbers to share.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman will have more on the funding delay’s impact on Austin venues coming up at 10 p.m.