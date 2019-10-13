Austin vehicle emissions skyrocketed 178% since 1990

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vehicle emissions in Austin have increased by a stunning 178 percent since 1990.

While a rise in emissions matches the national trend, Austin has seen a far greater increase than neighboring San Antonio (144 percent), Dallas (133 percent) and Houston (123 percent).

However, the results show that carbon dioxide emissions in Austin per person have risen just 12 percent over the last three decades – a smaller increase than in the other three areas.

The findings were released by the New York Times following a study by researchers from Boston University.

It found that emissions from driving in Austin grew faster than the growth of the city’s population between 1990 and 2017.

In the US, 250 million cars, pickup trucks and SUVs contribute nearly 60 percent to the US’ transportation emissions.

Dr Conor Gately of Boston University told the New York Times: “Big, long-term change needs to happen in America’s cities.”