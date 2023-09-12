The custom street signs and banners have been added to the Red River Cultural District in downtown Austin. (Courtesy: City of Austin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Red River Cultural District in downtown Austin is debuting a new look this week.

The City of Austin’s Economic Development Department collaborated with the Red River Cultural District on new signs and banners adorning the downtown corridor. The elements aim to pay “tribute to local artists and venues, enhancing the exploration for district visitors as they experience its vibrant landscape,” per a release.

“The revitalization of the Red River Cultural District through initiatives like our street banners and custom street signs demonstrates our dedication to local districts,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, director of the economic development department, in the release. “These visual landmarks not only enhance navigation but also weave the fabric of culture and commerce, making our city an even more alluring destination.”

The customized signs and banners were designed by Bart Kibbe. Part of the wayfinding upgrades are intended to elevate phrases and representations of the district’s creative spirit, including the district’s catchphrase, “defend Red River.”

The signs and banners will be added to intersections running from Seventh Street to 12th Street along Red River Street.

“The Red River Cultural District is excited to see the new banners up in the Cultural District,” said Nicole Klepadlo, executive director of the Red River Cultural District, in the release. “This project honors so many of the musicians that grace the stages of the dozen-plus venues that have been the foundation of Austin as the live music capital of the world. We are looking forward to the custom street signs and believe with the banners this will bring additional recognition and a facelift to the growing community.”

The new signage comes as the city celebrates one year of its Red River Area Improvements Project. The initiative includes sidewalk improvements, pedestrian plazas, intersection safety upgrades, “pedestrian-scale solar lighting” and native landscaping, the release said.

More details on ongoing Red River Cultural District improvements are available online.