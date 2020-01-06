Austin United Methodist Church leaders speak out after announcement of split

AUSTIN (KXAN) — United Methodist church leaders in Austin are speaking out on Sunday about news of a plan to split the church.

Leaders see it as a possible solution to the ongoing disagreement over LGBTQ issues.

Under a new proposal one branch would allow for gay marriage and LGBTQ church leaders. It would also create a new traditionalist denomination for those opposed to gay marriage and gay clergy.

The pastor at University United Methodist Church in Austin says his congregation supports allowing gay marriage and LGBTQ church leaders.

“I was surprised first off because I didn’t expect that people from different parts of the church could come to an agreement, a signed agreement,” said Senior Pastor John Elford. “I feel hopeful and most of my congregation, we have a meeting today and I think most folks feel hopeful.”

For the split to become official, it will need to be approved at the church’s General Conference in May.