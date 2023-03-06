The Austin Under 40 Awards will be held May 13th at the JW Marriott (Courtesy: Austin Under 40 Awards)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While spending a week at summer camp may feel like a right of passage, for some, it’s a luxury that’s simply not in the budget.

Despite that, more than 56,000 kids have been able to attend camp for free thanks to the Austin Sunshine Camps.

Last year the nonprofit hosted 510 campers during four 10-day sessions.

“Our mission is to provide the magic of overnight camps without the barrier of costs,” said Jacie Minnick, the Austin Sunshine Camps development manager.

While the camps depend on many volunteer hours, they still need money to stay open.

That’s where the Austin Under 40 Awards comes in.

May’s black-tie gala will honor Austin’s emerging leaders in 17 different categories and also raise money to help young people in our community.

Tickets aren’t cheap, by design. This year the event hopes to raise $140,000.

In addition to the Sunshine Camps, the proceeds benefit the Young Women’s Alliance Future Women Leaders Fund.

The organization alone has awarded $165,000 in scholarship funds to young women in need.

“The Future Women Leaders Fund is how we get our funding for our member programs, as well as provide grants to community impact groups such as the Girls Empowerment Network,” said Carley Thomas, the Austin Under 40 Awards co-vice president. “Then we are also able to raise funds for our scholarship gift that we give to graduating seniors and Del Valle School District.”

The money raised at the gala is split 50/50 between the two nonprofits.

Past winners include Kendra Scott and Andy Roddick.

This year’s event is May 13 at the JW Marriott in Austin. Tickets are on sale to the public and start at $325.