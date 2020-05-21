Austin trying out closing streets to make room for social distancing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people adjust to the new normal of staying six feet from one another, the Austin Transportation Department is trying out closing streets in three different areas of the city to through traffic.

The “Healthy Streets” initiative is being implemented after the Austin City Council passed a resolution two weeks ago. It called for temporarily creating safe outdoor spaces for Austinites to walk, bike, push strollers and travel in wheelchairs while social distancing requirements are in effect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, ATD closed five miles of roads Thursday.

Bouldin Avenue / S. 3rd St. / Garden Villa Lane between Banister Lane and Barton Springs Road

Comal Street between Manor Road and Lady Bird Lake

Country Club Creek Trail extension (Trail, Wickersham Ln., Ventura Dr., Madera Dr.) between Mabel Davis Park and Lakeshore Drive

Healthy Streets initiative closes local roads to allow for social distancing while exercising. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

People who live on those streets can still drive in and out of the area. Delivery vehicles and emergency vehicles can also still access the streets.

“In response to these closures, people living on or near these streets can more comfortably walk, wheelchair roll, run, and bike with enough space to maintain physical distance. This effort does not impact emergency vehicle access and transit service will remain on Bouldin Ave.,” said city officials in a news release.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho is speaking with ATD about what other streets may close to through traffic in the future. Watch her report on KXAN News at 5 p.m.