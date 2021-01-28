LIVE: Austin, Travis County will extend their eviction moratorium orders until April 1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County announced they’re extending eviction protections for tenants and residents that they put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic through April 1.

Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown will discuss their decision to prolong eviction moratorium orders during a virtual news conference Thursday morning.

They are also set to talk about additional relief funding for people struggling to pay rent during the ongoing pandemic.

The other leaders joining the mayor and county judge’s news conference include Travis County Commissioner Ann Howard, Austin City Council Member Greg Casar, Travis County Health & Human Services Director Sherri Fleming and Building and Strengthening Tenant Action Project Director Shoshana Krieger.

The news conference will be streamed at 10 a.m. in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.