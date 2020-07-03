Austin-Travis County sends emergency alert on new mask/face covering order

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you get the emergency alert buzzing your phone around 1 p.m. Friday?

The Austin-Travis County Office of Emergency Management activated the Warn Central Texas and Wireless Emergency Alert systems Friday to remind Austin residents of the new local order, mandating the use of face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler’s latest order went into effect at 12:01 p.m. Friday, requiring face coverings and banning most gatherings of 10 or more people — with some exceptions. Violators of the face covering order could be punished with a fine of $250 for repeat offenses.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s state order is in effect for residents of counties with more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19. Travis County Judge Sam Biscoe said the county will “actively enforce” Gov. Abbott’s order throughout the holiday weekend.

“COVID-19 is not going away. In fact, it’s getting worse,” Abbott said in Thursday’s announcement.

On Wednesday, the state recorded its highest daily jump with 8,076 new COVID-19 cases added to the total.