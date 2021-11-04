Austin-Travis County publishes 100+ recommendations to prevent another winter storm fallout

There were more than 34,000 calls to Austin 911 during the week of February’s winter storm, nearly double the amount the 911 center would usually get during the same amount of time (KXAN Photo).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County officials released its “after-action” report outlining what went wrong during February’s winter storms, as well as more than 100 recommendations for improving its emergency planning and response system for future events.

The report is based on dozens of meetings with nearly 200 stakeholders involved in the storm response, as well as document review. It covers six areas — leadership and coordination, food, water, shelter, health and medical, and transportation.

The report identifies target deadlines to fix issues of immediate (within four months), short-term (within six to eight months), medium-term (within 18 months), and long-term (within three years).

Changes expected within four months include for HSEM and TCOEM to find a platform that would help leaders prioritize resource requests.

“For example, consider evaluating software tracking options for resource requests, and test given proper use cases,” the report reads.

The report also recommends that the Austin Equity and Resiliency offices work to include the Equity Office’s role in emergency operations, saying that resources need to be distributed equitably.

“Additional considerations for older adults, residents with access and functional needs, and residents without access to transportation should be taken into account when providing services,” it states.

Austin Energy and Austin Water also published their own of their own studies of internal challenges during the winter storm.

You can read the Austin Energy February 2021 Winter Storms After-Action Report here.

You can read the Austin Water Winter Storm Uri After Action Report here.

The report does address some strengths of Austin-Travis County’s response to the historic storms, saying that despite staffing gaps, many city and county staff members “dedicated countless hours to the response,

often with little access to sufficient rest or resources, to serve and address community needs.”

The report also highlights county departments, including the Travis County Department of Transportation and Natural Resources, Public Information Office, and Office of County Judge in providing services and information to people in remote areas.

How confident neighbors feel about these new recommendations — tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.