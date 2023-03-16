AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials held a conference Thursday to provide an update on the Austin “street takeover” investigation for incidents that occurred Feb. 18-19, which has now been named Operation Burnout.

APD said 17 more individuals were charged—with an additional 38 criminal charges. In total, 24 individuals have been charged in connection to the investigation.

According to officials, two of the individuals were identified as juveniles, but their names were not shared.

According to police, 11 of the 17 have been taken into custody, and officials continue to search for the remaining six.

“The suspects that I’m talking about today range in age from 32 years of age at the oldest down to 15 years of age at the youngest—these were principally the organizers of the event and those who are most involved,” APD Chief Joseph Chacon said.

Charges for the individuals included:

seven counts of obstruction of a highway

nine counts of obstruction of a highway with reckless driving exhibition

seven counts of engaging in organized criminal activity

seven counts of deadly conduct

two counts of reckless driving

two counts of evading in a motor vehicle

one count of unlawful use of fireworks

one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

one count of unlawful possession of a firearm

one count of theft of a firearm

Police said there were a total of 7 takeover events during the incident in February.

“These events were as far south as the 4800 block of US Highway 290 West and as far north as Howard Lane at Heather Wild Boulevard,” Chief Chacon said.

According to APD, the investigation is not finished.

The Austin Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Travis County District Attorney’s Office participated in the conference.