AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes are expected to host a news conference at city hall Tuesday to address the growing number of monkeypox cases locally. They will also talk about resources for fighting spread.

Right now, local leaders said there aren’t enough vaccines to reach everyone who’s at high risk for getting the virus.

As it stands right now, only the following people are eligible to be vaccinated:

People who have made intimate, prolonged contact with someone who has a confirmed case of monkeypox

People who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in an area where monkeypox is known to be spreading, Austin included

The local health authority said so far, the Austin area has received a little more than 3,000 doses of the vaccine, JYNNEOS. The vaccine is given in a two-dose series, so cut that number in half when considering how many folks will actually get shots in arms.

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infectious lesions, scabs or bodily fluids, but respiratory secretions can also transmit the virus, according to DSHS. Examples of activities that can spread monkeypox include wrestling, cuddling, kissing, sex or touching contaminated materials like bedding or linens.

The virus can also spread from animals to people through a bite or scratch of an infected animal, handling wild game or using products made from infected animals.

Most of the confirmed cases in Texas are among younger men, primarily in their 20s or 30s. DSHS said most cases so far are among men who have sex with men, so that population “should be especially aware of the situation and take precautions to avoid direct contact with anyone with a rash.”

