Austin-Travis County leaders, health officials emphasize continuing Stay Home-Work Safe Order precautions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — City and county leaders are urging residents in Austin-Travis County to continue following precautions under the county Stay Home-Work Safe Order, which they expect to extend later this week.

Mayor Steve Adler, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt say they’ll update the current Stay Home-Work Safe Order to be in compliance with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening of Texas businesses last week, while still providing some local direction. The updated order will clarify which parts of the order remain in effect and which have changed because of the governor’s order.

The mandate to wear a mask in public will continue in Austin-Travis County, even though officials technically can’t enforce it.

“The real penalty for not wearing a face covering in Austin is that more people will get sick and some of them will die,” Adler said previously. “That should be penalty enough. Our community acts through the choices that individuals make. Together, we will decide how COVID-19 will impact us. Let’s make the right choices.”

Austin-Travis County will also continue to ban gatherings of people who don’t live in the same household. Social distancing restrictions will stay the same. The orders will also still only permit people to travel to and from essential activities or businesses that are allowed to be open.

The county says local health officials will be monitoring for any spike in COVID-19 cases, due to the re-opening of some businesses. If there is a spike, local leaders may take additional action.

Dr. Escott says hospitalizations and case numbers have remained steady over the past few weeks, as the county is doing more tests.

According to Escott, A lot of people have been able to sign up and get tested through Austin-Travis County’s public enrollment form. He says so far, more than 4,500 people have signed up and about 1,900 have been scheduled for testing.

The Stay Home-Work Safe order was issued back in March and is set to expire April 13. It directed non-essential businesses to close, and prohibited both public and private gatherings of any number outside a single household.