Austin, Travis County leaders extend eviction protections through end of 2021

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin and Travis County on Friday extended orders protecting residents and commercial properties from eviction through the end of the year.

In a joint release, the city and county say the region continues to have the lowest eviction rates among major cities in the state.

Austin City Council discussed evictions Thursday night during its meeting. Mayor Steve Adler says eviction protections save lives and stop potential cycles of homelessness. He says city leaders have helped more than 34,000 residents stay in their homes during the pandemic and have set aside more than $41 million in rental aid for both tenants and landlords.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown says the eviction moratorium is the most important public health intervention they’ve put in place during the pandemic.

“Keeping families housed helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helps people keep their jobs and strengthens our local economy,” Brown said in a statement. “In addition to these measures, we provided $14 million in rent & mortgage assistance to ensure people across Travis County stayed housed.

Find rental assistance online: