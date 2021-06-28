Austin, Travis County health groups to offer gift cards to hit 70% vaccination goal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas health organizations are pushing forward with new incentives, like gift cards and t-shirts, in an attempt to reach the goal of a 70% COVID-19 vaccinated community by July 4.

Central Health, in partnership with Austin Public Health (APH), Travis County, and CommUnityCare Health Centers, will hold daily mobile pop-up vaccination sites in Travis County locations with lower than 50% vaccination rates as part of the “Let’s Stick Together” initiative, according to a release from Central Health and APH.

Aside from the incentives to get vaccinated, providers will also be paid to vaccinate people in high-risk communities, the release says.

With less than a week before the July 4 weekend, Travis County is inching closer to 70% of its residents having at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to APH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 69% of the Travis County population age 12 and older are vaccinated with at least one dose, and 59% are fully vaccinated.

Change in Austin/Travis County’s vaccine strategy

APH and Travis County say they’ve adjusted their vaccination strategy to be more available to high-risk ZIP codes communities with lower vaccination rates. Health leaders say the strategy focuses on pop-up mobile sites at churches, neighborhood stores, community centers and libraries along with mass vaccination hubs at the Travis County Expo Center.

The sites don’t require payment, appointments, or identification.

“Each and every person in this community counts and we won’t stop until everyone is protected from COVID-19. Think of this vaccine effort like you would Election Day – make a plan to get vaccinated, and bring your family, friends and coworkers to get vaccinated with you,” Travis County Judge Andy Brown said in the release.

Which organizations are involved in this initiative?