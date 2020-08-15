Austin-Travis County first responders tackle multiple heat-related calls Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department is asking the public to stay safe in the heat, after its crews and Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded to multiple heat-related calls Saturday.

ATCEMS says as of 4:40 p.m., its responded to five calls that have been heat-related.

Crews were called out to the 900 block of West Slaughter Lane around 1:16 p.m. for someone on the disc golf course possibly experiencing heat-related illness. They were treated and moved off the course, but the person refused transport to the hospital, the agency says.

Another call came in around 2:45 p.m. for an unconscious adult on the greenbelt near Camp Craft Road. The agency says a bunch of people, who didn’t have sunscreen or water, had to be rehabbed on the trails. Two patients also had to be extricated from the area, according to the agency.

Other calls happened near Barton Springs, the 4000 block of Capital of Texas, and one or two were recorded at a private residence or business. Those patients were not taken to the hospital after treatment.

What are heat-related illnesses?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heat-related illnesses can range from heat cramps and heatstroke to sunburn and heat rash. Each type of illness has its own set of signs and symptoms.

Heat exhaustion or heatstroke can happen when the body is unable to cool itself. The body usually cools off by sweating, but in extreme heat it might not work, the CDC says.

The CDC tells you how to spot heat-related illness and how to treat each type online.

Preventing heat-related illness

An Excessive Heat Warning is issued for Travis County Saturday. The Austin Fire Department reported temperatures as high as 107.

ATCEMS says calls started coming in around 11 a.m. That’s when the heat of the day is just getting started.

If you want to avoid heat-related illness, the fire department asks you to avoid the middle of the day and limit outdoor activities to the early morning or evening.

Additionally, ATCEMS asks you to stay cool by packing your cooler with water and ice. Drinking more water than usual when outside recommended, as well as seeking shade.

Wearing loose, light-colored clothing will help keep you cool, and applying sunscreen will help protect your skin.

Lastly, keep an eye on children and pets, ATCEMS says. Mild heat emergencies can quickly escalate.

Bottom line — it’s summertime in Texas. Stay safe y’all.