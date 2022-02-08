Robert Luckritz named new Austin-Travis County EMS chief

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk announced Tuesday that he selected Robert Luckritz as the next Austin-Travis County EMS chief.

Five finalists were announced in January from 37 applicants, including interim chief Jasper Brown.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to be the City of Austin’s next EMS Chief,” Luckritz said, according to a news release from the city. “I look forward to creating opportunities to support and empower employees of the department in order to provide exceptional EMS services to the residents of Austin and Travis County.”

The Austin City Council is set to confirm the appointment during its next meeting on Feb. 17.

Luckritz has been in EMS for more than 25 years, serving many roles including Paramedic, instructor, field supervisor, EMS Chief, and hospital leader, according to the City. He’s currently the COO of Transformative Healthcare in New England.

In an email to City Council members and ATCEMS medics, Interim Chief Brown said, “I will be communicating with Mr. Luckritz in the coming days and weeks to ensure I do everything I can to make the change as smooth as possible, and I am sure each of you will do the same upon his arrival.”

The city’s EMS department serves 2.2 million people across Austin and Travis County and covers more than 1,000 square miles. The chief is responsible for “strategic planning, leadership, and oversight of all operations of the EMS Department.”