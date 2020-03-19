Austin-Travis County EMS making sure it’s ready for COVID-19 response

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS has been busy the past month and-a-half making sure paramedics are ready for a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, ATCEMS laid out what it has been working on since February in preparation for a safe and efficient COVID-19 response in a press release:

Developed a COVID-19 online training for ATCEMS Paramedics on the agency’s current Infectious Disease Response Plan, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) usage

Retested the fit of N95 Respirators for all sworn personnel

Developed COVID-19 specific decontamination procedures

Increased capacity to provide full ambulance disinfectant decontamination in the field setting

Implemented mandatory on- and off-duty temperature monitoring on all sworn employees, every 12 hours, regardless if they’ve been in contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient

Producing another training video specific to safe donning and doffing of personal protective equipment (PPE)

Actively participating in the Capital Area- Medical Operations Center (CA-MOC) and the Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

“We have been working quietly and diligently to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep ourselves and the community safe and healthy,” the agency said in the release.

To make sure it is ready, ATCEMS activated its Department Operations Center on March 13.

ATCEMS reminds people to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Austin Public Health.