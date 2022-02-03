Austin-Travis County EMS crews note fewer crashes during ice storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin-Travis County EMS crews were busy responding to requests for service during Thursday’s subfreezing temperatures and wintry conditions, Captain Darren Noak said this latest storm has resulted in fewer crashes.

As of Thursday morning, ATCEMS crews responded to approximately 300 calls for help. But a major concern for the department, and a warning issued to the public, centered around hypothermia.

“The biggest issues that we’re seeing today are the environmental exposures or the exposure to weather, and hypothermia today,” Noak said. “We’ve run at least 25 incidents as of 3:30 this afternoon for that particular call type.”

Earlier in the day, KXAN received a report of a tree limb falling on a person after a large tree fell outside of an apartment, due to the buildup of ice on those branches. Noak said thankfully that patient reportedly will be OK but said downed power lines and tree limbs always remain concerns during an ice storm.

While a noted concern, he said the Austin area hasn’t experienced as high a volume of downed power lines or trees as other areas of the state, including the Dallas area.

“The traffic collisions have been down from normal, and really what would’ve been expected for today with the ice that’s around the area,” he said. “We’ve only run 15 collisions.”

He did stress that that reduced number of collision responses for ATCEMS doesn’t mean other sister agencies like police and fire aren’t receiving a higher volume of crash reports. However, he said he hopes this is a sign that the majority of residents are staying home and off the roads.

In advance of the storm, Noak said crews preplanned where they would be stationed throughout the day, with some crews staying in stations overnight to be available as needed.

“Last year, we reinstituted our winter boxes, so that has some extra equipment that we use. We deployed cables just in case we needed to apply those to our tire chains and everything,” he said. “We’re just monitoring the weather, we’re monitoring our crews and we’re monitoring the call volumes.”