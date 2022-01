AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died after a crash in northeast Austin in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to medics.

The crash happened at 2300 East Anderson Lane at about 1:05 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS described the incident as a single-vehicle collision. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, medics said.

EMS did not provide any information about the circumstances of the crash.