AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to the arctic blast bringing dangerously cold temperatures to Austin and Travis County, the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management opened its emergency operations center Sunday.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson put it plain and simple in his opening statement, telling people to “stay indoors if at all possible.”

“We’ve activated the joint Austin-Travis County Emergency Operations Center to be ready for what else this freeze might bring us,” he said.

There’s a higher chance of precipitation than originally thought Sunday night into Monday morning, and that could create slick elevated surfaces and roadways, so Watson urged people to use caution if they must travel while the area is under freezing temperatures.

Watson said more than 200 people used the city’s overnight shelters to get out of the cold.

“We’re prepared to assist more people during this storm,” he said.

ERCOT, the state’s electric grid operator, issued an appeal to conserve energy from 6-10 a.m. Monday as it expects “tight grid conditions,” as temperatures fall even further into the teens. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon Monday by the National Weather Service.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said crews are monitoring road conditions throughout the night and will respond when needed to keep them clear. He also urged folks to stay home unless it’s necessary to travel.

“Help us keep things are for everybody,” he said. “If you must go somewhere, know there could be icy spots, black ice on the roadways especially on bridges or elevated roads. So if you’re out, go slowly.”

Officials said the center will be open “until further notice,” and updates will be posted on the HSEM’s Facebook and X accounts. Those updates will also be shared on the City of Austin’s social media accounts.

KXAN’s First Warning Weather team is forecasting temperatures to stay below freezing through Tuesday midday with a dip back below until Wednesday midday. After Wednesday, the area should be coming out of the freezing temperatures. Widespread precipitation that could lead to icing on elevated surfaces is expected Sunday night into Monday morning.