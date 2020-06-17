REQUIRED: Austin businesses must ensure all customers, workers wear masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Austin businesses will be required to ensure all workers and customers wear face masks, according to a supplemental order from Austin Mayor Steve Adler that starts Thursday and lasts until August 15.

The order says businesses must develop and display a health and safety policy that requires a face covering while on the premises.

“Austin businesses are great and many of them, if not most, have already done this. During this time, we will transition to a more direct order on masks, working with our business community so our whole city moves forward together and so that everyone can get prepared,” Adler’s statement reads.

There are some exceptions to the order. A mask is not required when:

You are alone in a single, separate space

You are among people of the same household

You are eating or drinking

You are outdoors engaging in an allowed activity with social distancing

Wearing a mask poses a safety or health risk

Austin City Council member Greg Casar originally announced the plan Wednesday evening. According to Casar, the order will allow businesses a few days to implement.

*New #COVID Mask Order!* Austin businesses required to ensure all workers & customers wear 😷



The Mayors order begins tonight & allows business a few days to implement.@GovAbbott blocked mask requirements until advocacy & common sense forced him to change course. Keep pushing! pic.twitter.com/tdjoS8ylhb — Gregorio Casar (@GregCasar) June 17, 2020

Austin-Travis County leaders said earlier Wednesday that they were considering whether to mandate businesses to require that employees and customers wear masks to limit transmission of COVID-19 after Gov. Greg Abbott said an order issued in Bexar County does not contradict state public health orders.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on Wednesday issued an order mandating businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings when social distancing isn’t feasible. Businesses could face a $1,000 fine for failing to follow the order which is in effect through June 30.

“Judge Wolff’s order is not inconsistent with the Governor’s executive order,” a spokesman for Abbott said in a statement. “Our office urges officials and the public to adopt and follow the health protocols for businesses established by doctors that are available at open.texas.gov.”

During an interview with KWTX in Waco, Abbott said local leaders have always had the option of placing restrictions on businesses and that “Bexar County finally figured that out.”