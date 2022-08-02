The Austin Transportation Department is asking for public input on the street grid in downtown Austin. (Image from Austin Transportation Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transportation Department is working on a plan to enhance downtown Austin’s street grid, and the department wants your input.

The Austin Core Transportation (ACT) Plan, led by ATD, is a study of transportation and mobility options in downtown Austin.

The ACT Plan will include a list of projects to help ATD achieve their mobility vision for downtown, as well as an implementation plan. The first step in the process is a survey.

It can be taken in English and Spanish.

The survey will help staff learn more about the different transportation elements you would like to see in downtown streets, how you travel to and within downtown now, and how you would like to do so in the future. The survey will close on Friday, September 30.

Future phases of the ACT Plan will ask for your input on how you want specific streets to look, and ATD anticipates having draft street plans available for input later this year.

The plan will coordinate with and facilitate several major downtown projects, such as Project Connect, I-35 Capital Express Central and the Palm District Planning Initiative.

The survey should take about five to ten minutes to complete. If you have any questions or issues regarding the survey or the ACT Plan, visit the ACT Plan website or email ACTPlan@AustinTexas.gov.

ATD is also seeking stakeholders who would consider participating in a one-time paid participation opportunity, and you can sign up using their form.