AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Transit Partnership will begin the hiring process for its permanent executive director, after Capital Metro President and CEO Randy Clarke served in an interim capacity since Project Connect’s voter approval in November 2020.

ATP, in conjunction with CapMetro and the City of Austin, oversees the implementation of Project Connect, a multi-billion-dollar mass transit program designed to expand bus services and bring light rails to the city. After the three entities signed a joint powers agreement — a document codifying roles, responsibilities and objectives of all three agencies — in November, that agreement helped outline what future leadership for ATP would look like.

Officials announced the executive director service in a press release Wednesday evening, with more information expected to be relayed at the April 20 ATP board meeting. Austin City Council and both CapMetro and ATP’s respective boards will also consider creating a new “ex-officio role” on the ATP board that “will be filled by the CapMetro President & CEO.”

“I thank you for entrusting me with the responsibility to setup the ATP organization,” Clarke said in a statement. “As we move forward, I am excited about the opportunity to transition to a position on the ATP Board to continue our work in a collaborative, unified way to deliver the Project Connect program to our community.”