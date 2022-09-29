AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tickets to this season’s Trail of Lights will go on sale later Thursday morning. The trail is open to the public and admission is free on seven out of the 14 nights. For those other nights, guests can look at the 2022 Austin Trail of Lights calendar for ticket options and prices. A link to the event calendar will be available at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The trail will be available starting Dec. 8 through Dec. 23.

The trail in Austin’s Zilker Park features more than two million lights that illuminate the park, 90 lighted holiday trees and more than 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.

Trail of Lights will return as a walking trail this winter. The trail was previously converted to a drive-thru light show during the pandemic.

Trail of Lights ticket options

General Admission Passes ($0 – $5 per person) – General Admission opens at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8-23, closed Mondays. General Admission is free on Grand Opening and on six additional public nights. Children 11 years old and under receive free GA entry each night.

– General Admission opens at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8-23, closed Mondays. General Admission is free on Grand Opening and on six additional public nights. Children 11 years old and under receive free GA entry each night. ZIP Passes ($20-$25 per person) – Guests can enter one hour early at 6 p.m. nightly and have special access to a newly located ZIP Lounge area with complimentary holiday cookies and cocoa. The ZIP program serves to help fund Trail operations and supports free GA access on half of the public nights.

– Guests can enter one hour early at 6 p.m. nightly and have special access to a newly located ZIP Lounge area with complimentary holiday cookies and cocoa. The ZIP program serves to help fund Trail operations and supports free GA access on half of the public nights. Platinum Passes ($90 with Valet Parking) – The Platinum program, presented by Northern Trust, provides concierge service as early as 6 p.m. through a new Platinum entrance adjacent to the dedicated valet. Platinum Pass holders also receive golf cart shuttle service from the heated Platinum Lounge to the Trailhead, a drink and ride ticket, cookies, cocoa and a lounge bar.

– The Platinum program, presented by Northern Trust, provides concierge service as early as 6 p.m. through a new Platinum entrance adjacent to the dedicated valet. Platinum Pass holders also receive golf cart shuttle service from the heated Platinum Lounge to the Trailhead, a drink and ride ticket, cookies, cocoa and a lounge bar. Night Lights Preview Party – On Dec. 2, the 9th Annual Night Lights Preview Party, presented by Broadway Bank, serves as the Trail of Lights Foundation’s first look and fundraiser, with proceeds ensuring the Austin Trail of Lights is accessible for all in the community. Attendees will enjoy live music, ferris wheel and carousel rides, complimentary beverages, and delicious bites from Austin restaurants on this exclusive night

Parking ($15-$25 per vehicle) at the Trail is limited each night and tickets must be purchased in advance online. Parking lots open at 5 p.m. Those passes will be available at 10 a.m.

