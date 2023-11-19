AUSTIN (KXAN) — ‘Tis the season for Austinites, as the Austin Trail of Lights show was named one of the best holiday light shows nationwide.

Recreational news outlet RV Trader named the Texas capital’s holiday display among its Top 6. The annual show, celebrating its 59th year, features more than two million lights, 90 holiday-lit trees and more than 70 additional displays. Gillian Luce, director of consumer marketing with Trader Interactive, said in an email it’s become a “long-standing tradition” for Austinites and visitors alike.

“During our search for unique destinations for holiday light lovers, Zilker Park made our top list as it transforms into Austin’s Trail of Lights each year. This event is loved by its locals and is the longest-standing tradition in the Texas capital bringing in hundreds of thousands of Central Texans and international visitors each year,” Luce said.

The ranking is as follows:

Tickets for the Austin Trail of Lights are available now, with guests welcome to visit the lights display Dec. 8-23. In addition to traditional admission nights, the Austin Trail of Lights will host its holiday fun run on Dec. 2, with participants invited to weave through the trail before celebrating at a post-run festival.

More details about the light show are available online.